5-Star Quarterback Recruit Names Difference Between USC, Oklahoma

When you're the No. 2 ranked quarterback in the nation, you receive mail from just about every school in the country with a football program.

USC commit Malachi Nelson is only rated behind Arch Manning in the class of 2023, and after decommitting from Oklahoma in favor of the Trojans, the five-star QB opened up about the differences between the two universities.

“I was stoked to be up there — obviously, I’ve been up there a lot,” Nelson told 247Sports about a recent visit to Southern Cal.. “Coach Riley and I have talked, listed some guys that we’ve got to try and recruit, but to finally meet these guys, shake their hands, show them around L.A. … I mean, it’s hard for these guys to say, 'No, I don’t want to go here,' you know what I’m saying?"

“Even back at Oklahoma, it was a little bit more difficult to get guys to come to Norman," the quarterback continued. "We had started moving the class there. When he made the move, and I made the move, we started building this class, I mean, we’ve got a solid shell around that we can start recruiting, put our recruiting hats on and start building this class here in L.A.”

Nelson went on to say that there are several more prospects that could commit to USC, which is already top 15 recruiting class in the country this year.