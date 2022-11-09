5-Star Recruit Cody Williams Announces Surprising Commitment

LOUISVILLE, KY - MARCH 15: A detail of an official NCAA Men's Basketball game ball made by Wilson is seen on the court as the Iowa State Cyclones play against the Connecticut Huskies during the second round of the 2012 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KFC YUM! Center on March 15, 2012 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Five-star 2023 forward Cody Williams weighed offers from all over the country and recently narrowed down his choice to just a few. But on Wednesday, he shocked the nation with his commitment announcement.

Per ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello, Williams has committed to Colorado, becoming the first five-star recruit that Tad Boyle has brought into the fold. Williams is also the first five-star recruit to join the Buffaloes since most rankings were introduced over a decade ago.

Given Colorado's recent history, the move is especially surprising. Colorado is far from a blue blood and NCAA Tournament appearances have been few and far between. They've enjoyed March Madness only once in the past six years.

Williams has the potential to change those fortunes for at least one year.

247Sports rates Williams as the No. 23 overall prospect in the country. He is the No. 5 small forward in the nation and the No. 2 prospect from the state of Arizona.

Williams is 6-foot-8 and the younger brother of Detroit Pistons rookie Jalen Williams, who turned out to be a stud Santa Clara for several years. Given that he's considered further along in his physical development than his brother was at this point, that bodes well for his future NBA prospects.

Success at Colorado won't come easy though and rarely has in recent years. Under Tad Boyle the Buffaloes have never finished better than third in the conference and have struggled to qualify for the NCAA Tournament despite having only one losing season in 13 years.

Will Cody Williams be a difference maker in Boulder?