5-Star Recruit Has Brutally Honest Reason For Why He Flipped From Iowa To Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 08: A general view of Bryant-Denny Stadium as Alabama's Million Dollar Band performs during a game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Alabama Crimson Tide on September 8, 2012 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Lance King/Replay Photos via Getty Images) Replay Photos/Getty Images

Alabama surprised the college football world by flipping five-star offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor from Iowa just one day before the early national signing day period opened.

The Iowa native announced his decision via Twitter Tuesday, saying "Home away from home. Roll Tide."

When asked why he decided to join Nick Saban and Alabama rather than staying home, the 6-foot-7, 330-pound tackle explained, "I thought I was settling at Iowa."

Now, Proctor, the No. 2 tackle in the nation, joins a stacked recruiting class down in Tuscaloosa.

Going into the signing period, Bama has earned five-star commitments from safety Caleb Downs, edge rusher Keon Keeley and running back Justice Haynes.

Proctor previously committed to the Hawkeyes back in June, but took a last minute unofficial visit to Alabama's campus this past weekend that got him to change his mind.

A huge get for the Crimson Tide and their 2023 recruiting class.