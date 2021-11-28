The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

5-Star Recruit Has Telling Reaction To Lincoln Riley News

Lincoln Riley staring across the field as Oklahoma's head coach.MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 29: Head coach Lincoln Riley of the Oklahoma Sooners looks on prior to their College Football Playoff Semifinal against the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Lincoln Riley’s move to USC is going to make a lot of recruits rethink their original Oklahoma commitments.

The first of which is running back commit Raleek Brown, a five-star recruit in the class of 2022.

Brown reportedly told ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren Riley’s decision “changes everything” for him.

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel added, “[Class of 2022] 5-star running back from Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei. Currently committed to Oklahoma. USC seems like the favorite now though.”

On Sunday, reports flooded in that Lincoln Riley was making the jump from Oklahoma to USC.

It makes all the sense in the world for the now-former Sooners coach to head out west. With Oklahoma’s impending move to the SEC, the path to the College Football Playoff will be a lot harder going forward.

With the Trojans, Riley secured what’s easily the best job in the Pac-12, for the most prestigious university in the conference.

Not only that, but the path to national championship is paved much clearer in Southern Cal. Outside of Oregon, there really isn’t a program that can compete with USC when the program has the right coach and administration.

Lincoln Riley has already recruited the state of California extremely well, as evidenced by Raleek Brown’s initial commitment to OU.

If Riley can keep the Cali recruits in his backyard, expect USC to be back and be back in a hurry.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.