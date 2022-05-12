5-Star Recruit Julian Phillips Announces His Commitment

TAMPA, FLORIDA - MARCH 13: Josiah-Jordan James #30 of the Tennessee Volunteers reacts with head coach Rick Barnes in the second half of the game against the Texas A&M Aggies in the Championship game of the SEC Men's Tournament at Amalie Arena on March 13, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

One of the best basketball players in the 2022 recruiting class has finally made his decision.

Julian Phillips has committed to the Tennessee Volunteers as they continue to build one of the best-recruiting classes in the country.

Phillips made his announcement on CBS Sports HQ and chose Tennessee over Auburn, USC, Florida State, South Carolina, the G League, and Overtime Elite.

He had a lot of good options in his final list of schools, but he only decided to continue his career down in Knoxville.

Phillips is one of the best players in this class. He's the top-rated player in his home state (Missouri) and the fourth-best small forward in the country per 247Sports Composite.

He's also the No. 12 overall recruit in the country, regardless of position.

We'll see how much of an impact he makes as a freshman, but this is a big get for Rick Barnes and his staff.