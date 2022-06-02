5-Star Recruit Matas Buzelis Is Down To 5 Schools

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - APRIL 02: North Carolina Tar Heels fans cheer against the Duke Blue Devils in the final seconds of the second half in the semifinal game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four at Caesars Superdome on April 02, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Five-star recruit Matas Buzelis is getting closer to making a decision. On Thursday, the highly-touted prospect narrowed his list down to five finalists.

Buzelis, a 6-foot-10 small forward out of Brewster Academy, has told On3 he's narrowed his list to North Carolina, Wake Forest, Florida State, Kentucky and the NBA's G-League Ignite.

Buzelis took three officials visits during his junior year. Those visits included Kentucky, Wake Forest and Florida State.

North Carolina is expected to get a visit at some point down the road.

It's still unclear where Buzelis ends up, but it sounds like it's going to be tough to beat out the Kentucky Wildcats.

“It’s just like a basketball hall of fame over there," he said, via On3. "They have a great coaching staff and development, and they play in the SEC, which is great competition. That was my first college game I went to; the atmosphere was amazing. The fans are amazing there.”

Buzelis is the No. 13 overall prospect in the 2023 cycle.