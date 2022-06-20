5-Star Rueben Owens, Nation's No. 1 RB, Announces Commitment

LOUISVILLE, KY - NOVEMBER 07: A general view of the stadium during the Louisville Cardinals game against the Syracuse Orange at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium on November 7, 2015 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The ACC is about to become a stronger football conference thanks to Louisville's efforts on the recruiting trail.

Rueben Owens, the top back in the 2023 cycle, is joining the Cardinals.

The five-star recruit announced the decision this Monday evening.

"First off I want to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play the sport I love at the next level," he said in a statement. "To every coach, recruiter, & football staff that recruited me over these past three years you are greatly appreciated and I don't take the love shown to me for granted. To my Mom, Dad, coaches, support system and entire family you all mean so much to me and I would not be here without you guys.

"To my Grandpa, my angel, I'm forever grateful for all of your lessons, love and guidance. I know you are smiling down on us today from heaven. I have always been a trailblazer, and aimed to creat my own legacy on the road less traveled in hopes of inspiring others to believe in themselves. It was the driving force in me making this life changing decision on where to spend the next 3-4 years of my life.

"Last, but not least, I want to thank all of my fans, I appreciate you and look forward to traveling on this journey with you for years to come. With that being said, I will be committing to the University of Louisville [to] play ball at the next level. Now let's go make history..."

Owens is going to be making ACC defenses dizzy in coming years.

The five-star talent should be an instant-impact player for the Cardinals.