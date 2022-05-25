5-Star Running Back Richard Young Sets Major Visits

TUSCALOOSA, AL - OCTOBER 24: A general view of Bryant-Denny Stadium during the game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers on October 24, 2015 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

One of the best running backs in the 2023 recruiting class has set a few official visits.

Per Hayes Fawcett of On3, five-star running back Richard Young has set visits for Oklahoma, Alabama, Notre Dame, Georgia, and Oregon. Ohio State won't be getting an OV, but the program is not out of the running for him.

All five of these visits will occur throughout the month of June.

Young is considered to be the ninth-best player in his home state (Florida) and the third-best running back recruit in the country, per 247Sports. He's also the No. 33 overall recruit in the nation, regardless of position.

He named his top seven schools in April. Of those seven, four come from the SEC in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and Texas A&M. He also had Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Oregon to round out the list.

It's likely Young will trim his list down even further after he completes these visits.

It remains to be seen who gets this very talented player for the foreseeable future.