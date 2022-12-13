5-Star Samson Okunlola Announces His Final 4 Schools

Samson Okunlola, a five-star recruit in the 2023 class, has named his final four college football options.

With a message on Twitter, the No. 3 offensive tackle in the nation named the Florida Gators, Michigan State Spartans, Alabama Crimson Tide and Miami Hurricanes as his top remaining schools.

Okunlola is one of five five-star offensive tackles in this year's class, per 247Sports. The 6-foot-5, 305 lbs lineman has received offers and interest from nearly every top program in the nation.

According to 247Sports Crystal Ball Predictions, Okunlola is most likely set to commit to Miami. The Hurricanes already have a commitment from Francis Mauigoa, the No. 1 ranked offensive tackle in the nation.

Miami already has the No. 8 2023 recruiting class in the country. A commitment from Okunlola would help that ranking reach even greater hieghts.