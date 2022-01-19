5-Star Transfer Jaxson Dart Makes Surprising Visit

Five-star quarterback transfer Jaxson Dart is one of the most highly-sought-after prospects in the 2022 portal. And on Wednesday, he made an interesting visit to a prospective school.

According to reports from On3 Sports, the now-former USC signal caller traveled to his hometown of Provo, Utah to visit with the BYU Cougars earlier today. Coming out of Corner Canyon High School as a four-star recruit in 2021, the talented young QB was heavily recruit by Kalani Sitake and the BYU program prior to his original decision to head to LA.

This news comes as somewhat of a surprise because, before today, Ole Miss and Oklahoma had been reported as the two finalists to land Dart in the transfer portal.

With the Rebels, Dart could provide an immediate replacement for soon-to-be NFL draft pick Matt Corral. In Norman, he could fill in for a departing Caleb Williams (who is likely to transfer to USC this offseason). If he chooses to return to his hometown and play for the Cougars next season, he would have to compete for the starting job with returning senior QB Jaren Hall.

Taking over for six games after an injury to Trojans starter Kedon Slovis this past season, Dart logged 1,353 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions on a 61.9 completion percentage. He’s currently ranked as the No. 3 overall transfer prospect in the 2022 pool, per 247 Sports.

