5-Star Wide Receiver Brandon Inniss Names Top 6 Schools

High school wide receiver Brandon Inniss whittled the field down to six finalists on Wednesday night.

The five-star recruit revealed USC, Miami, Ohio State, Alabama, LSU, and Texas A&M as the six schools he's still considering. Inniss, who shared the news on his father's birthday, hasn't said when he plans on announcing his final decision.

Per 247Sports' composite rankings, Inniss is the No. 18 overall prospect in the class of 2023 and the second-rated wide receiver. The 6-foot prospect plays for American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Three SEC squads made the cut, and Inniss could provide another source of conflict between coaches Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher.

If choosing USC, Inniss would team up with five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson, the class of 2023's second-ranked recruit behind Archie Manning. Fellow five-star receiver Zachariah Branch has also verbally committed to the Trojans.

Per Hayes Fawcett of On3Sports, Inniss called Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline "some of the best offensive minded coaches in college football." He also expressed interest in possibly staying in Florida.

"That’s my hometown team," Inniss said of the Hurricanes. "Coach [Mario] Cristobal is trying to build something special there and I’m interested and willing to invest into his ideas he got planned."