5-Star Wide Receiver Carnell Tate Reveals Final 4 Schools

Carnell Tate is one of the most highly-coveted recruits in the class of 2023, and it looks like the five-star receiver is ready to make a decision on his future Monday.

This weekend, Tate revealed his top four schools via Twitter after receiving 37 scholarship offers.

According to the IMG Academy standout, LSU, Ohio State, Tennessee and Notre Dame are the teams with a shot at landing him.

Tennessee, Notre Dame and OSU are reportedly the favorites to sign Tate, who says he will be pledging his commitment to one of the schools Monday at 1 PM ET.

Back in March, Tate's top five programs included Alabama and Georgia (and not LSU). But, ultimately, they didn't make the cut.

Carnell Tate ranks as the No. 3 wideout in the country for his class, per 247Sports. Listed at 6-foot-2, 185-pounds, it certainly looks like he has the right frame to be a big time playmaker at the next level.