5 Things To Know About Brittney Griner's New Prison

US basketball player Brittney Griner, who was sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony in August for drug smuggling, is seen on a screen via a video link from a remand prison during a court hearing to consider an appeal against her sentence, at the Moscow regional court on October 25, 2022. - The two-time Olympic basketball gold medallist and Women's NBA champion was detained at a Moscow airport in February after she was found carrying vape cartridges with cannabis oil in her luggage. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Brittney Griner, the longtime WNBA star turned Russian prisoner, was officially transferred to a new prison colony earlier this month.

News of the prison transfer has rightfully scared most of Griner's supporters, including friends and family members.

Griner, who was arrested at a Russian airport earlier this year, has been sentenced to nine years for drug charges. She was arrested at the airport earlier this year. Griner has filed an appeal for her prison sentence, though it was rejected.

Here are five things to know about Griner's new prison.

1. Griner had been held at a pre-trial detention center

Griner had been held at a pre-trial detention center for the past several months. Her team was hoping for Griner to remain at the detention center for as long as possible. However, once her appeal was rejected, the writing was on the wall - she was set to be transferred to an official prison colony.

2. Life in the prison colony is rough

The official prison colony Griner has been sent to is reportedly much harsher than the pre-detention center she was being held at. It can also be much more dangerous, as she's in contact with more felons on a daily basis.

3. The penal colonies are former Soviet gulag prison camps

Griner's new penal colony, located outside of the capital in Moscow, is a former Soviet Union gulag prison camp. They have since been made into full-time penal colonies, housing longtime felons. Griner is scheduled to serve her entire nine-year sentence in the full-time penal colony.

4. They are very crowded and often uncomfortable

Griner's new penal colony, which she was transferred into earlier this year, is not a comfortable place to be. She and dozens of other inmates are likely being kept in crowded barracks, with reportedly 50 to 60 people sleeping in rows at a time.

5. Prisoners share toilets and other necessities

According to reports, Griner and other inmates will be sharing toilets. They are also only allowed to shower once or twice a week. There is reportedly no hot water the rest of the time.

Griner will hopefully be brought home soon, as the U.S. Government continues to work on a trade, but until then, life is going to be pretty rough for the longtime WNBA star.