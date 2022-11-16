5 Titans Players Ruled Out For Thursday Night

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 09: Tennessee Titans helmet rests on equipment trunk during the NFL game between the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans on January 9, 2022 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Five Tennessee Titan players have been ruled out for Thursday's primetime matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Safety Amani Hooker (shoulder), center Ben Jones (concussion), linebacker Bud Dupree (hip), kicker Randy Bullock (calf) and defensive back Lonnie Johnson (hamstring) have each been ruled out for Thursday Night Football action.

Each of these players notched DNPs in practice all week — expect Hooker. The starting safety logged full participation on Monday and limited participation on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The 6-3 Titans are coming off a solid home win over the Denver Broncos in Week 10. The Packers are coming off a much-needed victory of their own, taking down the Dallas Cowboys in a tightly-contested matchup on Sunday.

Tomorrow night's game will kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET in Green Bay.