538's Controversial NFL Quarterback Rankings Are Going Viral

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 10: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys shakes hands with Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings after the game at AT&T Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Earlier Wednesday, a very controversial ranking of NFL quarterbacks started going viral on social media.

538's predictive model ranked every starting and backup quarterback in the league. Now, the first few names on the list aren't the crux of the issue here.

Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady are the first four names on the list. NFL fans don't have a problem with the ranking of any of those four players.

However, when the list shows Kirk Cousins at No. 9 and Mitchell Trubisky at No. 12, things start getting interesting. That's not all, though.

The list also has Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback Gardner Minshew was the No. 18 best quarterback in the league.

Check it out.

538 explained the ranking system:

The top quarterbacks for each team and their value in Elo points, which are used in our quarterback-adjusted model. Our ratings are a rolling average of recent performances and incorporate both passing and running. Initial rookie ratings are based on draft position; undrafted rookies begin their careers with an Elo value of zero, while a first overall draft pick starts with an Elo value of 113.

Perhaps 538's model is somewhat skewed.

What do you think of the list?