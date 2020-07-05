6 Drivers Refused To Kneel Before Austrian Grand Prix On Sunday

A large group of drivers took a knee before the Austrian Grand Prix Formula 1 race on Sunday, but not everyone took to the ground.

Six drivers chose to continue standing while 14 drivers took a knee. The group who kneeled stood in a line before the Austrian national anthem and then kneeled.

Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Kimi Raikkone, Daniil Kvyat, Carlos Sainz and Antonio Giovinazzi stood while the 14 other drivers – including world champion Lewis Hamilton – kneeled.

The drivers, including the ones who stood instead of kneeled, wore “End Racism” T-shirts. Hamilton, the sport’s only Black driver, wore a Black Lives Matter shirt.

Some of the drivers who chose to stand posted about their decisions on social media.

“I believe that what matters are facts and behaviours in our daily life rather than formal gestures that could be seen as controversial in some countries,” Leclerc wrote. “I will not take the knee but this does not mean at all that I am less committed than others in the fight against racism.”

“I am very committed to equality and the fight against racism. But I believe everyone has the right to express themself at a time and in a way that suits them. I will not take the knee today but respect and support the personal choices every driver makes,” Verstappen wrote.

Today’s race is set to be the first in the 2020 Formula One World Championship, held at Red Bull Ring.