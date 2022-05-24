6 Female Athletes Named To The Time 100 List

REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Alex Morgan of the USA celebrates with teammate Megan Rapinoe after scoring her team's twelfth goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Time honored six female athletes on its 100 Most Influential People of 2022 list.

U.S. soccer stars Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, and Sauerbrunn drew the prestigious along with WNBA champion Candace Parker, Olympic gold-medal winning skier Eileen Gum, and Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai.

Rafael Nadal also made the list after winning his 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

Tennis trailblazer Billie Jean King wrote the endorsement for Morgan, Rapinoe, and Sauerbrunn, praising their fight to earn equal pay for the U.S. Women's National Team following a landmark lawsuit.

"These women have shown up and spoken up," King wrote. "When they were not recognized for their accomplishments, and not paid equally to the men’s team, they vowed to drag soccer to the right side of history."

After 13 seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks, Parker went home to lead the Chicago Sky to their first championship last year. NBA icon Dwyane Wade called Parker "a forced to be reckoned with" whose "commitment is unparalleled."

At age 18, Gu won three medals (two gold, one silver) at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Gus Kenworthy credited the young star as a rare athlete who managed to "transcend their sport."

"I'm not sure I've seen anybody more disciplined, driven, or determined than Eileen," Kenworthy wrote. "And hard work pays off."

Peng Shaui accused former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexually assaulting her. She later vanished from the public eye, creating international concern for her safety and calls to boycott the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

“Peng undoubtedly was aware from the start of the dangers inherent in speaking out,” activist and writer Lü Pin wrote. “In the now deleted post, she described her actions as a moth to a flame, an egg to a stone, and a self-­destruction. Her account has catapulted an unprecedented defense of women’s rights against authoritarian power. Her subsequent denial of her original claims suggests that she has not yet regained full autonomy—and may in fact be experiencing unspeakable cruelty.”