6 Finalists For Bear Bryant Coach Of The Year Announced

The six finalists for the 2022 Bear Bryant Coach of the Year award have been announced.

Here are the finalists for this year's coveted trophy:

Tulane's Willie Fritz — 11-2 with the Green Wave

— 11-2 with the Green Wave Michigan's Jim Harbaugh — 13-0 with the Wolverines

— 13-0 with the Wolverines UTSA's Jeff Traylor — 11-2 with the Roadrunners

— 11-2 with the Roadrunners Georgia's Kirby Smart — 13-0 with the Bulldogs

— 13-0 with the Bulldogs Tennessee's Josh Heupel —10-2 with the Volunteers

—10-2 with the Volunteers TCU's Sonny Dykes — 12-1 with the Horned Frogs

Three of these coaches — Harbuagh, Smart and Dykes — will be on the sideline in this year's College Football Playoff. The other five finalists well exceeded the expectations set ahead of them before this year's campaign.

The winner will be announced at the 2023 Paul “Bear” Bryant Awards, broadcast live on Jan. 11.