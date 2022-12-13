6 Finalists For Bear Bryant Coach Of The Year Announced
The six finalists for the 2022 Bear Bryant Coach of the Year award have been announced.
Here are the finalists for this year's coveted trophy:
- Tulane's Willie Fritz — 11-2 with the Green Wave
- Michigan's Jim Harbaugh — 13-0 with the Wolverines
- UTSA's Jeff Traylor — 11-2 with the Roadrunners
- Georgia's Kirby Smart — 13-0 with the Bulldogs
- Tennessee's Josh Heupel —10-2 with the Volunteers
- TCU's Sonny Dykes — 12-1 with the Horned Frogs
Three of these coaches — Harbuagh, Smart and Dykes — will be on the sideline in this year's College Football Playoff. The other five finalists well exceeded the expectations set ahead of them before this year's campaign.
The winner will be announced at the 2023 Paul “Bear” Bryant Awards, broadcast live on Jan. 11.