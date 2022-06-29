6 MLB Teams Named Potential Suitors For Aaron Judge

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a first inning home run against the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium on June 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Even though Aaron Judge is still a New York Yankee, it's never too early to start looking at potential other suitors.

Judge is set to hit free agency after this season is over and if he makes it there, it could turn into an all-out bidding war for his services.

The Yankees offered him a $213.5 million extension this offseason but he was looking for a little bit more.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post offered up his six teams that could make a play for Judge and a lot of them aren't surprising.

He has the San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, and the Los Angeles Dodgers in his top three. The Giants are his hometown team, while both the Red Sox and Dodgers are two of the richest teams in baseball.

Heyman then lists the Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers, and New York Mets to round out his top six.

The Cubs and Rangers are looking to get back to contending, while the Mets have no problem spending money due to new ownership.

This is a storyline that's only going to get louder throughout the season.