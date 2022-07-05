6 More Pac-12 Schools Could Reportedly Be On The Move

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 03: A general view of the PAC-12 logo at midfield before the PAC-12 Football Championship football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium on December 03, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) Alika Jenner/Getty Images

There could be some more schools changing conferences in the near future.

According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, the Big 12 is looking to add up to six Pac-12 schools after USC and UCLA left for the Big Ten.

Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah are the main targets for the Big 12, but the conference is also looking at Oregon and Washington, per Dodd.

If all six were to leave for the Big 12, the conference would then have 18 schools. It would be the largest conference in the FBS.

"Everything is on the table," a source said to Dodd.

The Big 12 is looking to likely spice things up, especially since Texas and Oklahoma are leaving for the SEC in 2025.

There are about to be a lot of changes coming to these two conferences and for college sports as a whole.