6 NFL Coaches Placed On The 'Hot Seat' After Week 3
According to a recent post from Bleacher Report, there are six NFL head coaches on the "hot seat" after Week 3 of the 2022 season.
Each of these coaches are coming off disappointing losses in the third week of their current campaign.
- Dennis Allen — New Orleans Saints
- Pete Carroll — Seattle Seahawks
- Kliff Kingsbury — Arizona Cardinals
- Josh McDaniels — Las Vegas Raiders
- Ron Rivera — Washington Commanders
- Brandon Staley — Los Angeles Chargers
Two of these coaches — Dennis Allen and Josh McDaniels — are in their first seasons with their respective teams. Allen and the Saints are coming off an embarrassing loss to the previously-winless Carolina Panthers, and McDaniels and the Raiders are 0-3 despite some high expectations heading into the 2022 season.
After a red-hot start to the year in 2021, Kliff Kingsbury and the Cardinals are off to a much slower start in 2022. Arizona is now 1-2 after falling to the Los Angeles Rams this past weekend.
In his first season without Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll is 1-2 to start the year. After beating Wilson and the Broncos in Week 1, the Seahawks have dropped losses to San Francisco and Atlanta.
Ron Rivera's Commanders looked terrible in a blowout loss to the Eagles on Sunday. Newly-signed quarterback Carson Wentz took nine sacks en route to a 24-8 loss — dropping the team to 1-2 on the year.
Despite some high expectations for the 2022 season, Brandon Staley and the Chargers are 1-2 to start the year. The Justin Herbert-led squad got blown out by the Jacksonville Jaguars at home in Week 3.