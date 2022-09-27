6 NFL Coaches Placed On The 'Hot Seat' After Week 3

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

According to a recent post from Bleacher Report, there are six NFL head coaches on the "hot seat" after Week 3 of the 2022 season.

Each of these coaches are coming off disappointing losses in the third week of their current campaign.

Dennis Allen — New Orleans Saints

Pete Carroll — Seattle Seahawks

Kliff Kingsbury — Arizona Cardinals

Josh McDaniels — Las Vegas Raiders

Ron Rivera — Washington Commanders

Brandon Staley — Los Angeles Chargers

Two of these coaches — Dennis Allen and Josh McDaniels — are in their first seasons with their respective teams. Allen and the Saints are coming off an embarrassing loss to the previously-winless Carolina Panthers, and McDaniels and the Raiders are 0-3 despite some high expectations heading into the 2022 season.

After a red-hot start to the year in 2021, Kliff Kingsbury and the Cardinals are off to a much slower start in 2022. Arizona is now 1-2 after falling to the Los Angeles Rams this past weekend.

In his first season without Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll is 1-2 to start the year. After beating Wilson and the Broncos in Week 1, the Seahawks have dropped losses to San Francisco and Atlanta.

Ron Rivera's Commanders looked terrible in a blowout loss to the Eagles on Sunday. Newly-signed quarterback Carson Wentz took nine sacks en route to a 24-8 loss — dropping the team to 1-2 on the year.

Despite some high expectations for the 2022 season, Brandon Staley and the Chargers are 1-2 to start the year. The Justin Herbert-led squad got blown out by the Jacksonville Jaguars at home in Week 3.