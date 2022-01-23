6 Teams Named ‘Options’ For Aaron Rodgers Next Season

Aaron Rodgers might have played his final game as a member of the Green Bay Packers on Saturday evening.

The Packers, the No. 1 seed in the NFC, were stunned at home by No. 6 seed San Francisco, when Robbie Gould drilled a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Rodgers and the Packers were arguably the favorites to win it all this year, but they’ll head home without winning a single playoff game.

There is now a lot of speculation about Rodgers’ future in Green Bay. He admitted on Saturday night that he has a decision to make regarding his future.

“I’m still super competitive, still know I can play at a high level, so it’s going to be a tough decision,” Rodgers said postgame. “I have a lot of things to weigh in the coming weeks. But man, just so much gratitude for this city and this organization and such a long, long career here that I’m proud of and really thankful for all the men and women that work here, the men I’ve gotten to cross paths with, coaches and players over the years.”

If Rodgers does leave Green Bay, where could he end up?

Yahoo! Sports named six potential destinations on Sunday morning – Denver, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, Washington Football Team, Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders.

The Steelers are probably the most fun destination.

Pittsburgh is in need of a new quarterback following the likely retirement of Ben Roethlisberger. Rodgers has admitted a great respect for Mike Tomlin.

Could we see Aaron Rodgers in a different jersey next season 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ml6WkY67Dg — PFF (@PFF) January 23, 2022

Where do you see Rodgers playing next season?