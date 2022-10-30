7 Cowboys Players Inactive For Sunday's Bears Game

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 02: A detail photo of a Dallas Cowboys helmet before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Cowboys Stadium on December 2, 2012 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are hosting the Chicago Bears today but will be without a number of notable players as they prepare for their 1 p.m. tilt.

Per ESPN Cowboys insider Todd Archer, seven players have been listed as inactive heading into the game. Linebacker Jabril Cox, quarterback Will Grier, safety Malik Hooker, defensive end Sam Williams, defensive tackle Trysten Hill, wideout Noah Brown and - most notably - star running back Ezekiel Elliott are all out.

Elliott has been dealing with a knee injury and barely practiced at all this past week. He was ruled "doubtful" on Friday - which was already a sign that he would be inactive barring something unexpected.

As a result, Tony Pollard will get the starting nod at running back today. Given his recent form, Pollard might actually have a larger role in the Cowboys' success on offense.

The Dallas Cowboys offense hasn't been as potent this year as it was just a year ago. They've yet to score more than 25 points in a game and rank in the bottom half of the league in nearly every offensive category.

Granted, some of that might be due to the absence of quarterback Dak Prescott for most of the season thus far.

Were it not for the Cowboys' No. 2 defense in the NFL, they might not be three games over .500 on the season.

The Cowboys-Bears game will be at 1 p.m. ET and will air on FOX.