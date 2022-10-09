7 Cowboys Players Inactive For Sunday's Game At Rams

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have released their inactive players' list for Sunday's massive game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, cornerback Nahshon Wright, safety Markquese Bell, offensive tackle Jason Peters, and linebackers Devin Harper and Quinton Bohanna will not be suiting up.

Prescott is still a week or two away from returning from a thumb injury. He suffered it during the Cowboys' Week 1 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tolbert is becoming a regular inactive. He's only played in one game this season and hasn't been banged up so this is definitely a healthy scratch.

Bohanna was questionable with a shoulder/neck injury but obviously isn't good enough to play.

The Cowboys will be trying to get to 4-1 overall with this win as they haven't missed a beat with Prescott on the mend.

Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by FOX.