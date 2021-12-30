7 NFL Teams Can Clinch Playoff Spots This Weekend

In what would be the final week of season’s past, seven NFL teams can clinch a playoff berth this weekend. Five teams in the AFC can punch their ticket to the postseason. While two teams in the NFC can do the same.

According to NFL.com, the Bills, Patriots, Bengals, Colts and Titans can clinch. As can the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.

Teams that have clinched a spot in the playoffs so far 💪 pic.twitter.com/uYwLTaRBjt — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 28, 2021

Of all the teams, the Bills have the most avenues to secure a playoff spot. Buffalo gets a playoff berth in the following scenarios:

BUF win + BAL loss or tie OR BUF win + LAC loss or tie + LV loss or tie OR BUF tie + MIA loss or tie + LAC loss + LV loss OR BUF tie + MIA loss or tie + LAC loss or tie + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie OR BUF tie + MIA loss or tie + LV loss or tie + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie OR BUF tie + NE loss or tie + LAC Loss + LV loss OR BUF tie + NE loss or tie + LAC loss or tie + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie OR BUF tie + NE loss or tie + LV loss or tie + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie OR BUF tie + LAC loss + LV loss + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie

To see all of the potential NFL playoff clinching scenarios, check out the rest on the league’s website.