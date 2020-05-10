7 Teams Named 2021 Options For Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Where will Aaron Rodgers be playing in 2021? The most-likely answer is probably still the Green Bay Packers, but it’s possible the All-Pro quarterback will move on after 2020.

Green Bay selected Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Most first-round quarterbacks don’t wait more than a year to get onto the field.

Perhaps things will be different in Green Bay, but it’s more than possible that Rodgers, 36, will be playing elsewhere by 2021.

Where could Rodgers be playing? ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio has outlined some of the options for the Super Bowl-winning QB.

One team makes the most sense: Las Vegas.

“Jon Gruden, Aaron Rodgers, the Silver and Black. Las Vegas. It just makes too much sense to not happen,” he wrote.

Six other teams have been named potential destinations, too: Patriots, Colts, Jaguars, Broncos, Browns and Jets.

Of those six, the Colts and Broncos could make the most sense. It’s difficult to imagine Rodgers playing in Jacksonville or Cleveland. New England seems to be high on Jarrett Stidham and the Jets should give Sam Darnold time.

Rodgers could just stay in Green Bay, of course. The Packers have made it clear that it’s still Rodgers’ team.

“I haven’t connected with Aaron yet,” Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said after the first round of the NFL Draft. “He’s obviously been through this and he’s a pro and I think it’s something that’s a long-term decision. I think that when you go through kind of the way things went tonight, you weigh the short-term and the long-term and the way the board went, this was just the best decision for the Packers. Obviously Aaron has been around a long time and he knows what we’re playing for right now, so that’s what’s most important right now.”

Where do you see Rodgers playing in 2021?

