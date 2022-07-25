7 Teams Have Reportedly Shown Interest In Donovan Mitchell

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 05: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz reacts late in the game while playing the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on January 05, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. Utah won the game 110-105. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

As the Utah Jazz look in the face of a complete rebuild, seven teams have reportedly reached out to the franchise about All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.

Per NBA insider Shams Charania via Bleacher Report, "The Wizards, Raptors, Hornets, Kings, Heat and Hawks along with the Knicks have expressed interest in Donovan Mitchell."

Spida has been a known trade target of the Knicks for a while now and for good reason.

The New York-born two-guard made an immediate impact for the Jazz as a rookie and never looked back: averaging nearly 24 points per game across his five NBA seasons thus far.

Mitchell definitely has that dog in him that Knicks fans love in their players. And he was recently spotted at Citi Field earlier this month.

It's not everyday that a player like Donovan Mitchell, entering his prime, is available. Look for the teams listed to make a big push as the offseason continues.