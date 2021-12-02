7 Teams Named Potential Contenders For Kris Bryant

As one of the most versatile players in professional baseball, jack-of-all-trades Kris Bryant is one of the most widely-sought-after free agents in this year’s cycle.

According to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman, Bryant has drawn interest from at least seven different franchises this offseason: the New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, Philadelphia Phillies, Colorado Rockies and Houston Astros are among those who have “checked in.”

Mets, Angels and Padres are among many teams to have shown interest in star free agent Kris Bryant, whose marketing is now percolating, Mariners, Phillies, Rockies, Astros among others who have checked in. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 2, 2021

With his contract expiring at the end of the 2021 season, the Chicago Cubs traded their longtime superstar to the San Francisco Giants prior to this season’s deadline.

Through his seventh MLB season, the former Rookie of the Year/league MVP continued to exhibit his value as a versatile All-Star — logging 25 home runs and 73 RBI while playing multiple positions for multiple teams.

According to reports from earlier this week, Bryant is not expected to sign with a new team prior to the potential Dec. 1 work stoppage.

Where do you think Kris Bryant will end up in 2022?