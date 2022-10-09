7 Teams Named Potential Landing Spots For Odell Beckham Jr.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. has been traveling on his free-agent tour midway through the 2022 NFL season.

The star wide receiver is drawing interest from several teams around the league as he continues to recover from the ACL tear he suffered during this past year's Super Bowl victory with the Los Angeles Rams.

On Sunday, NFL analyst Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk named seven potential landing spots for Beckham.

Rams

Bills

Chiefs

Packers

Buccaneers

Cowboys

Eagles

In addition to these seven prospective teams, Beckham also visited with his former New York Giants organization. He's also reportedly expected to meet with the New Orleans Saints.

According to recent reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Beckham is targeting a return to the NFL gridiron in mid-November.

Wherever he lands, perhaps OBJ can repeat last year's performance and help a team on a deep postseason run.

Where would you like to see Beckham end up?