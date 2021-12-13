7 Teams Reportedly Interested In Ben Simmons Trade

Things could start to move sooner rather than later on the Ben Simmons front.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, as many as seven teams are now interested in Simmons. Those teams are: The Knicks, Lakers, Timberwolves, Trail Blazers, Kings, Pacers, and Cavs.

• Cavs pic.twitter.com/PJreoRTwOs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 13, 2021

Simmons has yet to play for Philadelphia this season after reporting late for training camp. He also informed coaches and teammates that he wasn’t mentally ready to rejoin the team.

Philadelphia is reportedly looking for an All-Star-caliber player and/or multiple first-round draft picks in exchange for Simmons.

Portland being on this list makes a ton of sense after there was a report that surfaced last week that Damian Lillard would like to play with Simmons. Both Portland and Philadelphia have had trade talks in the past surrounding Simmons, but nothing got close to being done.

The 76ers are currently 15-12 without Simmons this season, which is good for sixth in the Eastern Conference.

There’s no timetable set for a Simmons trade, though it’s likely both sides want a resolution sooner rather than later.