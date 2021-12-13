The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

7 Teams Reportedly Interested In Ben Simmons Trade

Doc Rivers speaks with Ben Simmons during a timeout.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 28: Head coach Doc Rivers of the Philadelphia 76ers speaks with Ben Simmons #25 during the first quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Wells Fargo Center on April 28, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Things could start to move sooner rather than later on the Ben Simmons front.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, as many as seven teams are now interested in Simmons. Those teams are: The Knicks, Lakers, Timberwolves, Trail Blazers, Kings, Pacers, and Cavs.

Simmons has yet to play for Philadelphia this season after reporting late for training camp. He also informed coaches and teammates that he wasn’t mentally ready to rejoin the team.

Philadelphia is reportedly looking for an All-Star-caliber player and/or multiple first-round draft picks in exchange for Simmons.

Portland being on this list makes a ton of sense after there was a report that surfaced last week that Damian Lillard would like to play with Simmons. Both Portland and Philadelphia have had trade talks in the past surrounding Simmons, but nothing got close to being done.

The 76ers are currently 15-12 without Simmons this season, which is good for sixth in the Eastern Conference.

There’s no timetable set for a Simmons trade, though it’s likely both sides want a resolution sooner rather than later.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.