7-Time NFL Pro Bowler Announces His Retirement

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 06: A view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet during warms up prior to their NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on October 6, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, there were rumors of a San Francisco 49ers player possibly retiring ahead of the 2022 season.

Well, those rumors were true. On Thursday, former first-round pick Alex Mack made the decision to retire following a 13-year NFL career.

NFL insider Michael Silver broke the news of Mack's retirement.

"Seven-time Pro Bowl center Alex Mack is retiring after 13 seasons," Silver said. "The former Browns, Falcons and 49ers standout was one of the top linemen of his era."

Mack was a first-round pick by the Cleveland Browns during the 2009 NFL draft following a standout career at Cal. During his time in Cleveland, he became one of the best centers in the entire league.

He eventually became a free agent and signed a deal with the Atlanta Falcons, where he continued his stellar career. He racked up six Pro Bowls during his time with the Browns and Falcons.

Mack eventually left Atlanta and signed a three-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers. He made the Pro Bowl in his first season, but that will be his last with the team - or any team for that matter.