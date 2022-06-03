7-Time Pro Bowler Officially Announces Retirement

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 11: A Cleveland Browns helmet rests on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 11, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Browns 29-10. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Yesterday marked the retirement of several NFL veterans with over 40 combined years of experience. But while two of them made announcements yesterday, one Pro Bowler made his official decision today.

Taking to Twitter, seven-time Pro Bowl center Alex Mack announced his retirement. He thanked his three teams, his teammates, coaches and fans for making his 13-year NFL career so memorable.

"After 13 years and 204 games for 3 teams, i have decided to hang up my cleats," Mack wrote. "I am so grateful to the game of football and everything it has given me. From the very start it helped shape who I am and taught me life lessons. I started to play football because it was fun and that never changed."

Alex Mack was a first-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2009 NFL Draft. He was immediately named their starter and quickly proved to be one of the best at his position.

In seven seasons with the Browns, Mack made three Pro Bowls and one All-Pro team. Upon signing with the Atlanta Falcons in 2016, he helped Matt Ryan win his first MVP award and reached his first Super Bowl.

Mack would make three more Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams in five years with the Falcons. He became a free agent after the 2020 season and played for the San Francisco 49ers in 2021, where he made his seventh - and final - Pro Bowl team.

Good luck in retirement!