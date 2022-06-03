7-Time Pro Bowler Officially Announces Retirement: Fans React

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The sensational career of former Pro Bowl center Alex Mack came to an end today as the NFL star announced his retirement.

Reports that Mack was retiring first emerged yesterday. But on Friday, he made the move official with an announcement that he was calling it a career after 13 seasons.

Mack was a seven-time Pro Bowler in 13 years between the Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers. He was a three-time All-Pro selection and was voted to the 2010s All-Decade Team too.

NFL fans are wishing Mack well in his future endeavors. Many are sad to see him go given that he just made the Pro Bowl this past year:

Alex Mack was a fan favorite with all three NFL teams that he played for as well as his alma mater, California.

Mack started over 200 games, reaching the playoffs three times. His first playoff appearance came during the 2016 Atlanta Falcons season, when he snapped the ball to Matt Ryan in his MVP season.

Mack famously played through Super Bowl LI that year with a broken fibula. He didn't miss a single snap in that infamous loss to the New England Patriots.

Over the next few years, Mack would miss only two games while making the Pro Bowl several more times.

The NFL will miss Alex Mack. Will he be a Hall of Famer one day?