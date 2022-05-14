It appears the Philadelphia 76ers are sticking with Doc Rivers as their head coach moving forward.

On Saturday, NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that the Sixers do not plan to meet with Rivers about his future with the team this offseason. Instead, they remain committed to him as the team's leader and "will work with him to improve the roster."

Many fans and analysts around the NBA assumed Rivers' career in Philly was coming to an end after yet another disappointing playoff appearance this year.

"Unserious organization. Objectively the wrong move to make," one fan wrote.

"Just absolutely dreading next year already," another Philly fan added.

Rivers still has three years remaining on his five-year, $40 million deal with the Sixers.

"Ownership doesn’t want to pay another coach to sit home. Only reason he’s back," one fan wrote.

Sixers owner Daryl Morey shared his thoughts on Rivers during a press conference on Friday.

"I just think he's a great coach. I love working with him," Morey said, per CBS Sports. "I feel like I'm learning from him. I think Elton [Brand] and I and him make a great team and we're going to see where this journey takes us. But we feel very good about where it's going to take us. It's going to be where we have a very good chance to win a title."

What do you think about Rivers remaining in Philly this coming season?