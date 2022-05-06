76ers Officially Announces Joel Embiid's Status For Game 3

TORONTO, ON - MAY 12: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during Game Seven of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on May 12, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Ahead of Friday night's Game 3 matchup against the Miami Heat, the Philadelphia 76ers upgraded Joel Embiid's status to "doubtful."

Embiid cleared concussion protocols earlier today but is still dealing with a right orbital fracture and a torn ligament in his thumb.

Embiid suffered a concussion/orbital fracture in the Sixers' close-out Game 6 against the Toronto Raptors. As a result, the NBA scoring champion has missed each of the first two games against the Heat. Without their star player and primary source of offensive production, Philadelphia is off to an 0-2 start.

According to reports from NBA insider Shams Charania, Embiid is doing "everything possible" to try to play in tonight's game.

Prior to his injury, Embiid was averaging 26.2 points and 11.3 rebounds per game. If he's able to return tonight, the series could hit a major turning point.

Tonight's game will tipoff at 7 p.m. ET in Philadelphia.