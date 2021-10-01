76ers Reportedly Make Decision On Ben Simmons’ Contract

The Philadelphia 76ers kicked off their 2021 training camp schedule with a media day on Monday. And just as he promised, three-time All Star Ben Simmons was no where to be found.

Following his abysmal postseason performance this past season, Simmons demanded a trade away from the Philadelphia organization earlier this summer.

So far, Daryl Morey and the Sixers front office have been unable to make a deal for the 25-year-old point guard. And as long as that’s the case, Simmons has made it very clear that he intends on holding out on all team activities — no matter the financial penalties he may incur.

While he may say it’s not about the money, today’s financial blow is certainly a tough pill to swallow.

According to reports from NBA insider Shams Charania, the 76ers are not paying Simmons his $8.25 million payment (25% of his salary) due today as he continues to hold out on training camp.

Sources: The 76ers are not paying Ben Simmons his $8.25 million payment due today as the three-time All-Star awaits a trade. Simmons still is not showing up to Philadelphia and has understood the ramifications of his holdout. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 1, 2021

With the ridiculously steep trade proposals reported earlier this offseason, it’s clear Morey and the Sixers are in no rush to shop Simmons unless they get some serious talent in return. This paired with Simmons’ apparent willingness to forfeit salary could result in a lengthy standoff.

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Romana Shelburne reported that the sixth-year star is willing to sit out the entire 2021-22 season if he’s not granted a trade.

Not only is Simmons not getting paid, he’s also subjecting himself to some pretty hefty potential fines.

On Thursday, the disgruntled PG liked a post outlining all of the possible fines he could incur.

Ben Simmons likes a post of a breakdown of potential fines he could face for missing practices/games. (h/t @ProCityHoops) pic.twitter.com/F5tlpWIo1M — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 1, 2021

Unless he caves for the cash, it appears Simmons, who has four years and $147 million remaining on his current contract, is either playing for a new team or not playing at all this coming season.