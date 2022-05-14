76ers Reportedly Make Decision On Doc Rivers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 23: Head coach Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers watch from the sidelines during a 126-121 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on March 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers won't be firing head coach Doc Rivers this offseason, according to a report.

NBA insider Chris Haynes is hearing the Sixers don't plan on having a meeting with Rivers anytime soon, indicating the Eastern Conference franchise intends to stick with the veteran head coach.

The Sixers are just days removed from a humiliating series-ending playoff loss at the hands of the Miami Heat. It's the second year in a row Philadelphia failed to reach the Eastern Conference Finals.

Daryl Morey won't be giving Rivers the boot, though, according to Haynes.

"Yahoo Sources: The Philadelphia 76ers do not plan to meet with Doc Rivers to discuss his future and maintains the franchise is committed to the head coach and will work with him to improve the roster," said Haynes.

This is bad news for the Los Angeles Lakers, who are reportedly interested in potentially hiring Doc Rivers.

The Sixers, meanwhile, don't want to get rid of a head coach who's had solid success these past two years. Plus, it's not Rivers' fault the James Harden trade didn't exactly work out this year.

Harden was a no-show throughout the Miami Heat series. He simply isn't the superstar he once was. Perhaps he can expand his game a bit this offseason.