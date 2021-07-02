76ers Reportedly Turned Down 1 Trade Offer For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons didn’t exactly show his worth in this year’s postseason.

Through the Philadelphia 76ers’ seven-game Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Atlanta Hawks, Simmons took just three combined shots in all seven fourth quarters and logged 19 total points in the final three games. He also shot 15-45 on foul shots (33%), contributing to his overall 34.2% — the worst postseason free throw percentage in NBA history.

With this in mind, the three-time All Star point guard has been a central topic in NBA trade discussions this offseason.

According to Philadelphia insider Jason Dumas, the Sixers have already started to field offers for Simmons. The most recent potential deal came from the Indiana Pacers, reportedly offering up former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick.

Philly reportedly denied this offer.

A couple weeks ago, Simmons’ camp began discussions with the Sixers front office about the possibility of a trade. While an official trade request was never made, Simmons and his agent Rich Paul certainly seemed open to the possibility.

All things considered, this Brogdon/first-round trade offer is pretty solid. Brogdon is coming off the best season of his NBA career in Year 5, averaging a career-high 21.2 points per game with Indiana. The former UVA guard also has a proven ability to excel from the free throw line — leading the entire NBA with a 92.8 percentage in 2018-19.

That being said, the Sixers seem committed to accepting nothing less than All-Star talent in return for Simmons. Recent reports from Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, indicate Philadelphia is interested in a trade for Portland superstar Damian Lillard, with Simmons as the centerpiece for a potential trade offer.

If a solid starting point guard and a first-round pick is the jumping off point for potential offers, the Sixers could be receiving some much sweeter deals later this offseason.