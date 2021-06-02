The Spun

8 High School Coaches On Leave For Alleged Despicable Act

A group of high school football coaches in Ohio have been placed on administrative leave following an alleged despicable act.

McKinley Senior High School head football coach Marcus Wattley and seven assistant coaches allegedly compelled a 17-year-old player to eat pepperoni pizza. The player, who is Hebrew Israelite and cannot consume pork, reportedly made repeated attempts to avoid eating the pizza.

Ed Gilbert, the family’s attorney, says that the school district violated the 17-year-old player’s First Amendment rights. The family reportedly plans on suing the school district.

The player was reportedly forced to eat the pizza as a punishment for missing practice.

The Washington Post had more details:

Gilbert told The Washington Post on Wednesday that the 17-year-old, who has not been publicly identified, was verbally assaulted by the coaches and faced pressure from his peers to eat the pizza despite his religious beliefs.

Wattley and assistant coaches Badre El Bardawil, Cade Brodie, Joshua Grimsley, Romero Harris, Frank McLeod, Zachary Sweat and Tyler Thatcher were placed on paid administrative leave last week after the district’s superintendent became aware of the situation via a complaint, the Canton Repository reported.

The school district is reportedly investigating the incident.

The 17-year-old player, who has not been identified, reportedly said at least 10 times that he could not eat the pizza due to his religious beliefs.

The family attorney reportedly said that the 17-year-old player is undergoing counseling following the incident.


