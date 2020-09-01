8 NFL Coaches Are Reportedly In The $10 Million Salary Range

While NFL player salaries are public knowledge, head coaching salaries are not.
The Kansas City Chiefs agreed to a blockbuster contract extension with quarterback Patrick Mahomes earlier this year. The contract is worth north of $500 million over 10 years.
Monday night, the Chiefs were finalizing a new six-year contract for head coach Andy Reid. The contract is worth…well, we don’t know, exactly.
Details are starting to emerge, though. The new six-year contract will reportedly make Reid one of the league’s highest-paid coaches.
How much do the league’s highest-paid coaches actually make?
Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported on Tuesday morning that there are eight head coaches in the $10 million/season range. Those eight coaches:
- Bill Belichick, Patriots
- Pete Carroll, Seahawks
- Jon Gruden, Raiders
- John Harbaugh, Ravens
- Sean McVay, Rams
- Sean Payton, Saints
- Andy Reid, Chiefs
- Kyle Shanahan, 49ers
There aren’t really any surprises on that list. All eight head coaches have either won a Super Bowl or been to one.
The 2020 NFL regular season is scheduled to kick off in a little more than a week. The Chiefs will host the Texans on Thursday, Sept. 10 in the first game of the season. The first full Sunday of the season is set for Sept. 13.