There Are Currently 8 NFL Players With No-Trade Clauses

In this turbulent 2021 NFL offseason, having a no-trade clause worked into your contract provides a unique advantage.

Typically awarded to superstar players with the leverage for a player-friendly contract, a no-trade clause essentially means you can dictate where/if you get traded. If a team tries to trade under this clause, the player has the option to either block or accept the deal.

According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, only eight league players are currently signed under a no-trade contract.

The 8 NFL players with a no-trade clause:

▪️Drew Brees

▪️Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (part of his restructure)

▪️Jimmy Garoppolo

▪️Jimmy Graham

▪️DeAndre Hopkins

▪️Patrick Mahomes

▪️Deshaun Watson

▪️Russell Wilson — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 24, 2021

As you can tell by this list, the no-trade clause is almost exclusively used to protect elite quarterbacks (with the exception of Jimmy G). The only non-QBs on the short list are Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (2020 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year), Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham and superstar Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

The most notable name on this list is Deshaun Watson. With his Houston Texans no-trade clause, the 25-year-old quarterback has all the power in his ongoing dispute with the franchise. With his official trade request locked in, Watson holds the steering wheel towards his next destination.

Prior to this past season, Watson signed a massive four-year, $156 million contract extension through 2025 (which included the no-trade clause). After some growing discontent with the organization through a disappointing 4-12 2020 campaign, Watson decided he wanted out. The superstar quarterback will now use his no-trade clause to dictate his next landing spot.

Where will Watson end up in 2021?