8 NFL Teams Can Clinch A Playoff Spot With A Win Today

The final Sunday of the NFL’s 2020 regular season has arrived.

The final Sunday of the regular season should be a good one. There are several playoff spots up for grabs as we head into the final games of the regular season.

NFL Network host Rich Eisen noted that eight teams can clinch a playoff berth with a win on Sunday. The eight teams are:

Cleveland Browns

Miami Dolphins

Baltimore Ravens

Tennessee Titans

Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams

Chicago Bears

Washington Football Team

The most-intrigue is probably within the NFC East, where the division has yet to be won. Washington is set to play the Philadelphia Eagles and the Football Team clinches the division with a win on Sunday night. However, if Washington loses, the division will be won by the winner of the 1 p.m. E.T. game between the Cowboys and the Giants.

Thankfully for Washington, the Football Team is expected to have starting quarterback Alex Smith back under center on Sunday night.

Smith has missed a couple of weeks with a leg injury, but he’s reportedly healthy enough to play on Sunday evening.

It should be a really fun day across the league. Kickoff can’t come soon enough.