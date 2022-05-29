8 SEC Teams Predicted To Make NCAA Baseball Tournament

Omaha, NE - JUNE 27: The Arkansas Razorbacks take batting practice, prior to game two of the College World Series Championship Series against the Oregon State Beavers on June 27, 2018 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Last year's College World Series champion Mississippi State won't be able to defend their title this year. But one of eight teams could ensure that the title remains SEC property.

The latest projections for the NCAA Baseball Tournament participants are out. If you're a fan of an SEC team, there's a better than 50-percent chance that your team is gonna get in.

Making the cut are No. 1 Tennessee, No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 14 Florida, No. 16 Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Vanderbilt, and Arkansas, according to Baseball America. Ole Miss and Kentucky were in the First Four Out, while Alabama were in the Next Four Out.

Mississippi State, South Carolina and Mizzou were not mentioned at all in the projections. The Bulldogs won the national championship over rival Vanderbilt last year.

The SEC has rapidly become a dominating force in college baseball, especially over the past decade.

Since 2008, there has been at least one SEC team in the College World Series every year exception 2016. 15 SEC teams have participated with seven winning in that span.

In the last four College World Series alone, six SEC teams have participated with three winning.

If eight SEC teams get the NCAA Baseball Tournament this year, there's a 1/8 chance that one of them will be the national champion.

Will the 2022 national champion be an SEC team?