8-Time MLB All-Star Infielder Expected To Be Released

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 11: A general view of the ballpark during the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at PETCO Park on July 11, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Todd Warshaw/Getty Images)

Robinson Cano's brief stop with the San Diego Padres is expected to end.

According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Padres are expected to ask Cano to accept a minor-league option on Thursday. The 39-year-old second baseman would likely decline, making him a free agent a month after getting cut by the New York Mets.

Despite his exorbitant contract, the Mets released Cano when MLB's rosters decreased from 28 to 26 on May 2. He has since gone 3-for-34 with one walk and 10 strikeouts for the Padres. His last hit came on May 19.

Cano's 2022 slash line has dwindled to a bleak .149/.182/.189 in 77 plate appearances.

Following a bounce-back 2020, Cano was suspended for the entire 2021 season after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. The eight-time All-Star has logged 2,635 career hits, the third-most among active MLB players. However, it's looking far less likely that he'll join Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera in the decorated 3,000-hit club.

Moving on from Cano allowed the Mets to give more playing time to Luis Guillorme, who boasts a spectacular .455 on-base percentage this season. While the Padres weren't starting Cano too often, they could try to find a similar spark by replacing him on their roster with a younger player.