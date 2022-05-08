8-Time MLB All-Star Officially Released Sunday

The New York Mets have officially released Robinson Cano.

Cano was originally designated for assignment by the Mets last week but has now gotten his full release from the team.

The roster was down to 26 players after Cano got DFA'd.

The move wasn't surprising, considering how Cano started out his season. In 41 appearances at the plate, Cano had just eight hits and 3 RBIs. He was also batting just .195 on the season.

New York still owes Cano $40.5 million for the remainder of his contract. It's not Bobby Bonilla bad, but it's one that will be tough to stomach.

Cano will likely try and play for another MLB team this season if one does come calling.

The Mets are currently in first place in the NL East with a 19-9 record and are almost six games up on the Philadelphia Phillies.