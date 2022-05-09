A 1st Round NFL Draft Pick Didn't Know Where His Team Played

Not every NFL team plays within the city limits of the city (or state) represented by their own name. For one first-round draft pick, that led to a hilarious bit of confusion when he learned where he's playing.

Speaking to the media last week, New York Giants first-round pick Evan Neal admitted that he didn't know Big Blue plays in New Jersey. He said he thought the Giants played in New York City - or at least the state of New York.

"I didn't even know the Giants were in Jersey. So that was news to me," Neal said with a laugh. That comment got the other members of the media laughing too.

In fairness to Neal, it's pretty unintuitive for a team to be named after one place but actually play and do all team activities in another. But neither the Giants nor the New York Jets have called the state of New York or New York City home in what has now been decades.

The New York Giants played their first 30 years of football at the Polo Grounds before moving to Yankee Stadium in 1956. But in the mid-1970s the Giants began plotting a move into their own football-specific stadium.

Their efforts culminated in the opening of Giants Stadium in East Rutherford in 1976. The New York Jets would move in as co-tenants in the 1980s. It would serve as their venue until the opening of MetLife Stadium in 2010.

It's not the worst thing in the world that Evan Neal didn't know where the Giants played until recently. But someone is bound to give him a crash course in team history in the days and weeks to come.

Did you know the New York Giants play in New Jersey?