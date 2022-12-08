A 2-Word Nickname Is Trending For Micah Parsons Today

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 13: Linebacker Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys take the field before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

If there's one thing that people dislike as much as people who disagree with them, it's people who ride the fence on an issue they're passionate about. Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is learning that the hard way.

Earlier today, Parsons admonished the Biden administration for negotiating the release of Brittney Griner from Russia while effectively leaving former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan behind by not getting him in the deal as well. He declared that despite getting Griner freed, "We still not voting for you!"

As you can imagine, that didn't go over well with people who are vehemently opposed to the Republican party and former President Donald Trump's "MAGA" movement. Parsons attempted to clarify his position, stating that he doesn't like either Trump or Biden, but it was too late.

The term "MAGA Parsons" - a play on his name - is now trending on Twitter. A few are trying to get "Pass Rush Limbaugh" to trend in homage to the deceased conservative.

Micah Parsons has spent the last few hours trying to do damage control on Twitter. He's clarifying his position over and over, trying to say that he was wrong to speak about the issue that way.

While that strategy may get Parsons some forgiveness for people calling him out, for others it's too little and too late.

Parsons' reputation might be irreparably damaged from showing even the slightest opposition to the Biden administration. Riding the fence and trying to come across as being neither in favor of Biden or of Trump won't help him either.

Will Micah Parsons recover his reputation after this?