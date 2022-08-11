A 20-Game Preseason Winning Streak Is On The Line Tonight

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 26: A detail view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet is seen during a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens on December 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Later tonight, the Baltimore Ravens will open the 2022 preseason schedule with a matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

While the game ultimately doesn't have any real consequences, there is an interesting consolation to be won by the Ravens.

The Baltimore organization has a chance to extend its all-time NFL record for longest preseason win streak. The team set the record at 20 games prior to the 2021 season, surpassing the 19-game preseason win streak Vince Lomardi's Green Bay Packers notched from 1959-62.

The Ravens' last preseason loss took place on September 3, 2015. If they win each of their three preseason games this season, it'll be their sixth-straight perfect preseason schedule.

The second-longest active preseason win streak is held by the Buffalo Bills, who've logged eight straight wins.

The Ravens will look to continue their preseason dominance with a home matchup against the Titans kicking off at 7:30 p.m. ET