A 24th Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Deshaun Watson

Another lawsuit has been filed against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

The paperwork for the 24th lawsuit was officially submitted on Monday as the investigation by the NFL into Watson continues.

“Today we filed the twenty-fourth case alleging sexual misconduct against Deshaun Watson,” Attorney Tony Buzbee said via ProFootballTalk. "The allegations made in this new case are strikingly similar to those made by many of the other victims. Lost in the media frenzy surrounding Deshaun Watson is that these are twenty-four strong, courageous women who, despite ridicule, legal shenanigans, and intense media scrutiny, continue to stand firm for what is right."

"Setting aside the legal wrangling, the complicity of the NFL, or the failures of the criminal justice system, the resounding story that should be told here is that these women are true heroes. I will say again, our entire team is incredibly proud to represent these women, and we look forward to the day when we can lay out their cases in detail in front of a jury.”

A couple of weeks ago, Goodell spoke to the media and confirmed that the league was "nearing the end" of its investigation into Watson.

We'll have to see if that's still the case as another woman has come forward against Watson.