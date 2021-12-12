A 2nd NFL Team Has Been Eliminated From Playoff Contention

There’s still a month to go in the NFL regular season but the Jacksonville Jaguars now officially know their season won’t go past Jan. 9.

The Jaguars have been eliminated from playoff contention following their 20-0 shutout loss to the Titans on Sunday.

With their loss, the Jacksonville Jaguars are the second team mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. 30 teams left for 14 slots. — Bryan Knowles (@BryKno) December 12, 2021

Nothing went right on both sides of the ball as the defense and quarterback Trevor Lawrence struggled. Lawrence though was the main culprit as he finished with no touchdown passes and four interceptions on 221 yards.

It was another game where some Jacksonville fans could be wondering if Lawrence is truly the answer. For the season, he has nine touchdowns and 14 interceptions along with 2,735 yards passing.

Jacksonville has also only scored 64 total points since its bye week on Oct. 24. Those 64 points are the fewest in any 7-game stretch in franchise history.

The #Titans shut out the #Jaguars 20-0. Jacksonville’s 64 points since the bye are the fewest in any 7-game stretch in franchise history. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 12, 2021

Even though Jacksonville is eliminated, it still has a winnable game next Sunday against Houston. The Texans have the same record as the Jaguars (2-11) and have had some of the same issues as well.

That contest will be played in Jacksonville and will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.