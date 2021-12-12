The Spun

A 2nd NFL Team Has Been Eliminated From Playoff Contention

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 07: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars prepares to snaps the ball during the first quarter in the game against the Buffalo Bills at TIAA Bank Field on November 07, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

There’s still a month to go in the NFL regular season but the Jacksonville Jaguars now officially know their season won’t go past Jan. 9.

The Jaguars have been eliminated from playoff contention following their 20-0 shutout loss to the Titans on Sunday.

Nothing went right on both sides of the ball as the defense and quarterback Trevor Lawrence struggled. Lawrence though was the main culprit as he finished with no touchdown passes and four interceptions on 221 yards.

It was another game where some Jacksonville fans could be wondering if Lawrence is truly the answer. For the season, he has nine touchdowns and 14 interceptions along with 2,735 yards passing.

Jacksonville has also only scored 64 total points since its bye week on Oct. 24. Those 64 points are the fewest in any 7-game stretch in franchise history.

Even though Jacksonville is eliminated, it still has a winnable game next Sunday against Houston. The Texans have the same record as the Jaguars (2-11) and have had some of the same issues as well.

That contest will be played in Jacksonville and will kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

